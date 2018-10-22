Leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi is expected to release the latest Android 9 Pie update to the company's first generation Android One series mobile Mi A1 soon.

The company has begun testing on Geekbench performance testing website and as per the marks sheet, Xiaomi Mi A1 (review) with Android Pie scored 932 and 4470 points on single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

We believe Xiaomi is likely to roll out the final version by the end of October or early November. This quite fast compared to the previous time, as the company though managed to meet the deadline by the releasing Android Oreo on 31 December, it was riddled with bugs which badly affected battery life. It had to halt and perform retests before finally deploying the software two weeks later.

Many would be hoping that Xiaomi has done all the required tests to weed out all bugs in the Android Pie for the Mi A1 Android One series.

Android Pie: Key features you should know

Google's Android 9 brings several new security features, including a standardised biometric authentication prompt to provide a more consistent authentication experience across Android.

After upgrading to the Android Pie, devices will restrict any apps accessing users' phone microphone, camera, or other sensors when an app is idle or running in the background. (If an app does need to access a sensor, it will show a persistent notification on your phone.)

The Pie update also brings important enhancements that protect all web communications and offer private web surfing. It enables encryption of Android backups with a client-side secret (the device PIN, pattern or password) for greater security.

Digital wellbeing is one of the key aspects of Android Pie. It brings Dashboard, which highlights screen time and phone usage including how many times the device has been unlocked and a number of notifications received so that they get an overview on how much obsessed with the phone. It also allows users to set App Timers to put limits on app usage

Android Pie also comes with Wind Down and Do Not Disturb. With these features, users can set a daily schedule to get the phone ready for bed. Its screen fades to Grayscale, while Do Not Disturb silences notifications for a restful sleep. He/she can activate Do Not Disturb anytime they want to disconnect.

Android 9 Pie also makes notifications more useful and offer actionable functionalities with conversations such as attach photos and stickers along with suggesting smart replies. Also, helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on the phone.

The new System navigation system offers a single home button that provides intelligent predictions and suggestions (user enabled).

Android Pie's Slices feature identifies relevant information of users' favourite apps to make them more easily accessible when they need them

Other notable features include full-view screen friendly swipe-based navigation interface option, revamped setting drawer, adaptive battery and display, extend battery life and several others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Sony and Google Android Pie release schedule.