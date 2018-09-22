Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 helped the company make record sales and its users are now being treated with the latest software upgrade, complete with a bundle of new features. The MIUI 10 Global Stable update is now being rolled out to the Redmi Note 5 users in India, carrying a version number v10.0.2.0.

The software update comes shortly after Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users in India reported that they received the MIUI 10 Stable ROM. The MIUI 10 first arrived on Redmi Y2 devices in India earlier this month and the company is now slowly deploying the software to the rest of the eligible phones.

Xiaomi is rolling out Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 for the Redmi Note 5 in a phased manner, which means users will be receiving an OTA update notification in the coming days if not already received it. In order to check for the latest software, users can head over to the Updater app on the phone or go through Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Before updating the phone, users must ensure they are connected to secure Wi-Fi as the large file size could easily exhaust the data limit of your plan.

Xiaomi is yet to make an official statement on the rollout, but users have already shared screenshots of the updated Redmi Note 5 on the MIUI forum and on Twitter.

As for the new changes in the MIUI 10 on Redmi Note 5, users can enjoy all-new full-screen navigational gestures, a revamped interface, new natural sound system with ambient sounds and other tweaks to select apps such as Clock and Notes. The MIUI 10 is also expected to boost the performance by improving the overall responsiveness by 10 percent.

Sadly, there is no mention of the single-lens AI portrait mode in the MIUI 10 for Redmi Note 5 changelog, which is the key highlight of the MIUI 10. We'll update this information following an official confirmation from Xiaomi.

In the meantime, users of Mi 8, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi 6X, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, Mi Note 3, Mi 5X, Mi 5c, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 4, Mi 4c, Mi 4S, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Redmi Y1, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4X, Redmi 3S/Redmi 3X, Redmi Pro, Redmi Note 5A, Redmi Note 4 (Qualcomm), Redmi Note 4X, Redmi Note 4 (MTK) and Redmi Note 3 (Qualcomm) can expect to receive MIUI 10 as Xiaomi has already confirmed the rollout for these devices. Stay tuned for updates.