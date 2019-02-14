One of the best things about still using an older smartphone is getting regular software updates, provided the makers are willing to do so. Google annually releases the biggest Android version while it rolls out smaller updates throughout the year. Since third-party OEMs have their own custom ROM based on Android, the latest software update rollout is delayed in most instances.

MIUI is Xiaomi's proprietary Android-based ROM available on Redmi and Mi phones around the world. MIUI 10 is the last big update available for eligible Xiaomi smartphones and users are keen on knowing whether the next big update, dubbed as MIUI 11, will be available for them or not.

While MIUI 11 update is still several months away, the new software is reportedly under works. This means users who are eager to know about the upcoming software will be treated with unofficial titbits about the software until it is officially rolled out in the market.

According to MyDrivers, a prominent source for leaks and rumours about phones and software, MIUI 11 is in the early development phase, but that hasn't stopped the blog from retrieving some exclusive information about the new OS. With every new software update, there are several queries from users and "will my device get the latest update" is the million dollar question.

For those who have that very question regarding MIUI 11 are in luck. MyDrivers has listed all the Xiaomi devices that will likely be updated to MIUI 11 when the official rollout begins. Check if your phone is on the list below, which also includes some phones yet to be released in the market:

Mi-series

Mi 9

Mi MIX 2

Mi MIX

Mi 6X

Mi 6

Mi Note 2

Mi Note 3

Mi 5X

Mi 5c

Mi 5s

Mi 5s Plus

Mi Max 2

Mi Max

Mi Max 3

Mi Play

Mi 8

Redmi-series

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi 5 Plus

Redmi 4

Redmi 4A

Redmi 4X

Redmi 3S/3X

Redmi Note 5A

Redmi Note 4

Redmi Note 4X

Redmi Note 6

Redmi Note 6 Pro

Redmi S2

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi 6

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6 Pro

Redmi 5

Redmi 5A

What's new in MIUI 11?

MIUI 11 development is far from complete, but early indications show the new OS will have a smoother and better UI, which will be lighter and faster than the older versions. The new OS will undergo a major design overhaul, new icons, night mode and more. MIUI 11 is also expected to be optimised for foldable smartphones, which will play well with the company's upcoming futuristic phone.

When will MIUI 11 arrive?

There's no word on when MIUI 11 will officially roll out to devices, but the best guess is sometime around June 2019. By the time it arrives on most of the devices globally (and not just in China), it will be the end of the year. So there's a lot that could happen or change from now and then, so keep your expectations low regarding what you're seeing now.

Stay tuned for updates.