Since the launch of the Redmi Note 7 series in early March, Xiaomi has been hosting weekly flash sale and it was nowhere close in meeting the demand in the market. Now, the company seems to have finally increased its production and is now ready to host the open sale in India.

The company has announced that the Redmi Note 7 will be up for grabs starting at 12:00 pm on both the Flipkart and mi.com. It comes in configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.

The new Xiaomi phone sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield front and back, making the shell look glossy and premium. It also comes P2i coating, meaning it can sustain accidental water splash and also light rains.

One of the highlights of the device is that supports Widevine L1 format, meaning Xiaomi phone owners can view HD content on multi-media streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Under-the-hood, it comes with time-tested 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core backed by Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android Pie OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Redmi Note 7 boasts feature-rich dual 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash on the back and a 13MP AI camera on the front capable of taking good quality selfies and also Bokeh mode pictures.

