The long wait for the Xiaomi's much-awaited Redmi Note 7 Pro will be finally over later this afternoon. The company is hosting the first ever flash sale on Flipkart, Mi.com and also brick-and-mortar shop Mi Home from 12:00 pm, March 13.
There is no word on how much units are in the Xiaomi and Flipkart stock, but going by last week's Redmi Note 7 flash sale, there will be a bigger mad rush for Redmi Note 7 Pro, as it is one of the most feature-rich phones with cost-effective price starting at Rs 13,999.
Even the generic Redmi Note 7 will be up for sale at the same time today on the aforementioned e-commerce sites and store with prices starting at Rs 9,999.
For those unaware, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.
Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 3GB/4GB, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.
The Redmi Note 7 house a dual 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP AI camera.
The top-end Note 7 Pro model also comes with premium Gorilla Glass 5 series enclosed body (front and back) with same 6.3-inch full HD+ display. But differ in terms of internal hardware. It boasts the 48MP + 5 MP dual camera, having IMX 586 sensor made by Sony, which not even top-end phones can boast off.
The Pro variant comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh cell.
Xiaomi is offering two Redmi Note 7 models—3GB RAM +32GB storage (buy here) and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. They will come in three colours—black, blue and red. It is set to go on sale on March 6 onward.
On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro will come in just one model—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.
|Models
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
|Display
|6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 19.5:9
Contrast ratio: 1500:1
Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut
|6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shieldAspect ratio: 19.5:9
Contrast ratio: 1500:1
Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut
|OS
|Android Pie with MIUI 10
|Android Pie with MIUI 10
|Processor
|14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU
|11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with Adreno 612 GPU
|RAM +Storage
|3GB LPDDR4X RAM+ 32GB storage4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage
[Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card]
|4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 128GB storage
[Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card]
|Camera
|Main: 12MP + 2MP dual rear camera with PDAF, EIS and AI Portrait ModeFront: 13MP with AI Portrait mode
|Main: 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.79 aperture) + 5MP (F2.4 aperture) dual rear camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and AI Portrait mode, dual-tone LED flashFront: 13MP with AI Portrait mode
|Battery
|4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability
|4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability
|Network
|Dual 4G-VoLTE
|Dual 4G-VoLTE
|Add-ons
|P2i water splash resistant coating, hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA
|P2i water splash resistant coating, hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA
|Dimensions
|159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
|159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|186g
|186g
|Colours
|Black/Blue/Purple
|Black/Blue/Red
|Price
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage: Rs 9,9994GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 11,999
|4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 13,9996GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs16,999