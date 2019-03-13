The long wait for the Xiaomi's much-awaited Redmi Note 7 Pro will be finally over later this afternoon. The company is hosting the first ever flash sale on Flipkart, Mi.com and also brick-and-mortar shop Mi Home from 12:00 pm, March 13.

There is no word on how much units are in the Xiaomi and Flipkart stock, but going by last week's Redmi Note 7 flash sale, there will be a bigger mad rush for Redmi Note 7 Pro, as it is one of the most feature-rich phones with cost-effective price starting at Rs 13,999.

Even the generic Redmi Note 7 will be up for sale at the same time today on the aforementioned e-commerce sites and store with prices starting at Rs 9,999.

For those unaware, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 sports a dot-notch design featuring a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with gradient finish.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 3GB/4GB, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), Android OS-based MIUI 10 and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

The Redmi Note 7 house a dual 12MP+2MP primary snapper with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 13MP AI camera.

The top-end Note 7 Pro model also comes with premium Gorilla Glass 5 series enclosed body (front and back) with same 6.3-inch full HD+ display. But differ in terms of internal hardware. It boasts the 48MP + 5 MP dual camera, having IMX 586 sensor made by Sony, which not even top-end phones can boast off.

The Pro variant comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and a massive 4,000mAh cell.

Xiaomi is offering two Redmi Note 7 models—3GB RAM +32GB storage (buy here) and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. They will come in three colours—black, blue and red. It is set to go on sale on March 6 onward.

On the other hand, Redmi Note 7 Pro will come in just one model—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.