https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/707092/redmi-note-7-new-age-nokia-3310.jpg IBTimes IN

Xiaomi's much-awaited mid-range Redmi Note 7 Pro is all set to on sale in India on 13 March. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with lots of upgrade in several aspects such as design, build quality, the internal configuration and most importantly the camera hardware.

The new Redmi Note 7 Pro will be offered in two variants—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage—for Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Redmi Note 7 Pro: Should you buy the new Xiaomi phone?

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Absolutely YES! You should go for it. I have been using the Xiaomi's new phone for a week and I am pretty impressed with all the features and especially, the aggressive pricing makes me question why people have to spend so much money on a flagship phone, instead can go for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

It ticks almost all boxes, including premium exterior outlook, super photography hardware, long lasting battery and a decent processor that can support gaming such as PUBG Mobile, which a normal consumer look for in a phone.

Here's what I love about the Redmi Note 7 Pro:

Design, display and build quality:

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7 Pro has the same Aura design language as the generic model. They both are the most visually appealing phones in the sub-Rs 20,999 (even under Rs 40,000 range, there are very few who can match these beauties). It flaunts shiny and solid Gorilla Glass 5 shield on the shell and also on the front, with glass cascading up to the rim.

My black model looks beautiful, but the other variants--Nebula red and Neptune blue--, which I saw at the launch event, are a treat to the eyes and believe me, if you happen to take them out, be advised, they will be instant eye turners.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

When held in hand, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is light and yet feels sturdy. The metallic rim around the edge is well crafted and I love the curved corners. But, have to say the glass makes the device slippery and thankfully, the company is offering free TPU cover as part of the Redmi Note 7 retail package, so the device can survive accidental falls.

It also boasts P2i-coated body, meaning it can sustain accidental water splash or rains, which is very rare for such a low-priced device.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with dot-notch design offering 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It had a good time watching HD trailers on YouTube and also videos on social media channels.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Performance:

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core, the most powerful processor; a mid-range phone can have in the industry right now. Make no mistake, unlike other phones which boast this very same chipset, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is not under-clocked. It will serve you well be it gaming, photo session, switching between multiple apps or watching videos on multimedia streaming service apps.

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

The Snapdragon 675 comes with eight Kryo 460 cores, two 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A76 and six 1.7GHz ARM Cortex-A55 cores with Adreno 612 GPU. It is backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, sumptuous 4GB/6GB LPDDRX4 series RAM. Rest assured, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will run buttery smooth.

Camera:

The Redmi Note 7 houses a dual camera, a 48MP with Sony IMX586 sensor with F1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with F2.4 aperture. They also support Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait Mode and LED flash.

As advertised, the primary camera of the Redmi Note 7 Pro takes stunning images at all light conditions and you can check out the samples below. I will be sharing more in the full review of the device soon.

On the front, it comes with a 13MP AI camera and takes impressive selfies and yes, it makes an automatic adjustment of the skin complexion, it does a pretty good job. Youngsters will find the Redmi Note 7 Pro to be a perfect selfie camera companion. The portrait mode and low-light image qualities are really good.

1photos

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

4photo slide

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

KVN Rohit/IBTimes India

Battery life:

The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with 4,000 mAh cell same as the Redmi Note 6 Pro series, but the former will definitely offer more battery life. It runs on latest Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, which is well optimised to make the device consume less energy and also work efficiently. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Rest assured, the new Redmi Note 7 will offer more than a whole day easily under mixed usage.

It also comes with Quick Charge 3.0 charger in the retail box and it can be noted that the device also supports Quick Charge 4.0, as well.

Price:

Considering the features and the aggressive pricing structure, Redmi Note 7 Pro is the best in its class, period. You won't find any better cost-effective mid-range phone than the Xiaomi phone in the market. Many rival brands sell the devices with the features similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro for more than Rs 30,000. I suggest prospective consumers go for the latter and I bet, you won't regret.

The company has confirmed the Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores in India from March 13 at 12:00 pm onwards and later it will be available in Mi Preferred partner stores in the coming weeks.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro:

Model Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Display 6.3-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) with 2.5D glass screen and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Brightness: 450 nits and 84% NTSC colour gamut OS Android Pie with MIUI 10 Processor 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core with Adreno 612 GPU RAM +Storage 4GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage 6GB LPDDR4X RAM + 64GB storage [Note: storage expandable up to 256GB via microSD card] Camera Main: 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.79 aperture) + 5MP (F2.4 aperture) dual rear camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and AI Portrait mode, dual-tone LED flash

Front: 13MP with AI Portrait mode Battery 4000mAh with Quick Charge 4.0 capability Network Dual 4G-VoLTE Add-ons P2i water splash-resistant coating, hybrid dual-SIM slot (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 or microSD card), facial recognition, fingerprint sensor, IR sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), USB Type C, 3.5mm audio jack, AK 98937 Smart PA Dimensions 159.21 x 75.21 x 8.1 mm Weight 186g Colours Black/Blue/Purple Price 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 13,999

6GB RAM + 128 GB storage: Rs 16,999