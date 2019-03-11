PlayerUnknown's Battlefields (PUBG) Mobile has been a rage among teenagers and young adults since its launch in 2017 across the world including India. But, it also has a shade of negativity, as well. Though the completion of a mission and the chicken dinner brings joy to players and friends, it also makes a person addictive, shun social life and end up hurting people around them.

In the latest news, a 10th-grade boy from Jalandhar, a city in Punjab, India had become so much addicted to the battle royale game, that he stole his father's debit card to buy gaming controller-pad and make an in-app purchase on PUBG Mobile and ended up syphoning Rs 50,000 from the bank account.

His father was shocked to note that Rs 50,000 was debited from the bank account and he didn't even get the One Time Password (OTP) to his mobile number, which could have helped him avert the illegal transaction. He then filed a complaint with local Cyber Police station and found that the money was transferred to a Paytm e-wallet and then, was used to buy custom skins and costumes on PUBG Mobile and also a game controller pad.

Investigation officer was able to trace the culprit to be the 15-year old son of the complainant and when questioned, he confessed to the crime. Apparently, the kid made the transaction in late night and knowingly deleted the OTPs on his father's mobile so that the latter wouldn't know and transferred the money to his friend's Paytm account. But, he didn't realise that every transaction made online can be traced easily even if the OTPs are deleted from one's mobile.

Since the culprit was his own son, the complainant has dropped the charges.

This is just one of many incidents reported in India and there are even worse, where kids have killed themselves, as the parents refused to buy them a smartphone to play PUBG Mobile. Recently, a bridegroom attacked his soon-to-be brother-in-law, as the latter could not help him find a charger cable soon, as the former had drained his mobile's battery playing PUBG Mobile.

Rajkot City Police/Twitter (screen-shot)

Last week, two cities—Rajkot and Surat— of Gujarat, a western state of India banned the PUBG Mobile from March 9 and April 30, as academic exams will be conducted during this period.

Violators will face action as per Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Act, 1973 (Act No. 1 of 1974) and Section 37 (3) of the Gujarat Police Act, under the authority of Rajkot City Police Act, Rajkot City Police Commissionerate, in view of public safety and security, reads the circular.