In late January, the Gujarat government asked all district administrators to ban the popular battle royale PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile in all school premises across the state. One of the primary reasons for the prohibition is stated to be the negative adverse effects particularly addiction and loss of interest in studies among students.

Now, Rajkot City Police on Twitter has announced that PUBG Mobile is completely prohibited in the city from March 9 to April 30, as this period is a very important part of the academic year, where state board exams of 10th and 12th grade are conducted.

If anybody found violating the order, will face action as per Section 144 of the Criminal Procedural Act, 1973 (Act No. 1 of 1974) and Section 37 (3) of the Gujarat Police Act, under the authority of Rajkot City Police Act, Rajkot City Police Commissionerate, in view of public safety and security, reported Digit.

Even Surat district administration too have taken similar action and has enforced the complete ban of PUBG Mobile from March 9 for the same duration, as mentioned above.

"The NCPCR had sent a letter to all the states and recommended a ban on the game. All the states are required to implement it. Looking at the negative effects of the game, we had recently sent a letter to the state government recommending a ban on the game," PTI quoted Jagruti Pandya, Chairperson of Gujarat Child rights body, as saying.

It can be noted that even the Momo challenge, a teenage suicide online game too is banned by Rajkot Police, but this issue is less severe, which was a rage, a year before. Now, students and even parents are well aware of this bizarre game, but PUBG Mobile is still giving nightmare to parents, who tired of convincing their children to temporarily give up on the battle royale game atleast during the exam time.

PUBG Mobile has become a nuisance particularly in cities, where most teenagers own or have easy access to mobiles. Addicted students go to a length of killing themselves for parents rejecting to buy them a phone and in some instances, just giving advice to the children is enough to trigger suicidal tendencies.

In late 2018, more than 120 cases of youths affected by PUBG Mobile were admitted at Services for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) clinic in National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru.

Our advice to young high school students and college going students is to maintain a healthy balance in real and virtual world. Go out to make new friends in real life; go out to play sports, watch movies and enjoy the camaraderie, you will learn valuable life lessons, which will serve you well in the long term.

During the exam time, it's alright to stay away from mobile for a while. If need be call your friends for any doubts in a subject and discuss. Make productive use of the technology, but don't get too attached to it.