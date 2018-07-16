WWE's pay-per-view event Extreme Rules had quite a few thrilling moments as top stars battled it out in non-traditional bouts on Sunday, July 15 in Pittsburgh.

Strangely, there was only one Extreme Rules Match — the Raw Women's Championship between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax but there was plenty of excitement and physicality on showcase at the PPG Paints Arena.

Here is a compilation of results from the PPV event.

Dolph Ziggler defeats Seth Rollins for Intercontinental Championship

The 30-minute Iron Man match lived up to the hype after it was given a surprise main event slot at the WWE PPV.

Rollins, with his athleticism, was showcasing why he is one of the inevitable figures of the company. On the other hand, Ziggler came back from behind after being 3-0 to eventually beat Rollins 4-3.

The falls came at a frenetic pace, unlike the typical Iron Man matches in the past.

Even as the crowd was restless, Rollins and Ziggler came up with one of the most entertaining bouts of the night.

Drew Mcintyre played his part by attacking Rollins and helping him take a 3-0 lead. Nonetheless, Ziggler came up with a quick pin after the brutal attack on Rollins.

The final 15 minutes witnessed plenty of near falls and ended in a 4-4 draw after Kurt Angle announced the match would be decided on sudden death.

Mcintyre was once again in action as he distracted Rollins and helped Ziggler hit a ZigZag and retain the title.

Roman Reigns loses to Bobby Lashley

Reigns winning his main event fight has annoyingly been the norm so far in WWE. However, on Sunday, Lashley ended up on the winning side.

The match was loaded with brutal action and had the attention of the crowd throughout.

Reigns threw Lashley over the top of the rope. However, the latter, who had landed awkwardly, returned the favour by slamming Reigns into the announcer's table.

After plenty of near falls and reverses, Lashley came up with a spear for the pin, crushing hopes of Reigns possible SummerSlam match with his arch-rival, Brock Lesnar.

Kevin Owens defeats Braun Strowman (Steel Cage match)

The results would show KO escaped and won the Steel Cage Match. But Owens clinched an unlikely win in one of the most brutal manners as he was stretchered off after the bout.

Owens landed a few blows on Stowman but the later was literally toying around, throwing KO face-first into the cage plenty of times.

KO managed to lock Stowman to the top the top of the rope after climbing the steel cage.

A miffed Stowman then threw KO from the top of the cage into the announcer's table, which meant the latter had won but the damage was done.

The fall from nearly 20 feet hurt Owens, who needed medical attention after the match.

Shinsuke Nakamura wins United State Championship after beating Jeff Hardy

This was a quickie. Nakamura came up with Kinshasa for the pinfall after a low blow that deflated Hardy even before the referee started the match.

Nakamura's celebration was cut short when Randy Orton returned to the ring after almost two months. He stared down at the Japanese star but made a dramatic U-turn by hitting Hardy at the fragile spot, leaving Nakamura and the crowd perplexed.

Raw Women's Championships: Alexa Bliss defeats Nia Jax

Ronda Rousey was the star of this match. Serving a 30-day Raw suspension for attacking Kurt Angle and Bliss, the former UFC star was at the ringside, clearly taking the side of Jax.

Bliss teamed up with Mickie James while Jax had Natalya for her backing as the match witnessed quite a lot of equipment taken from under the ring for attacks.

When Bliss and James teamed up and targeted Natalya, Rousey jumped the barricade and made the intervention.

She threw James into the announcer's table and hit a judo slam and chased Bliss around the ring.

Jax made use of the momentum to hit a DDT on top of a chair on Bliss for the pin.

Other results at WWE Extreme Rules