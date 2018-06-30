Former WWE wrestler Matt Cappotelli lost his battle with brain cancer on June 29. The 38-year-old WWE Tough Enough 3 winner passed away on Friday, his wife Lindsay Cappotelli revealed in a blog post and Facebook post.

Cappotelli was diagnosed with brain tumour in June 2017. Lindsay said that he breathed his last at around 3.30 am local time on June 29.

"Hey Team Capp...I've been struggling with what to say and how to say this, and I'll probably end up rambling, but here goes," she said on her Facebook page.

"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus...exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it's coming, but you just can't. The only person whose comfort I want right now is the one who can't give it to me."

"I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn't change how much I miss him," she added.

Cappotelli was diagnosed with a tumour in 2005 and it was removed later. However, in June 2017, when he started getting headaches and "seizure activity," he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a tumour.

"Dr. Yao, the brain surgeon, came to our room to discuss things more with us and give us our options. He explained that tumour was of a significant size and that he was shocked at how fast it had grown in the 4 months since Matt's February MRI," Lindsay wrote in her blog.

Cappotelli was diagnosed with grade 4 Glioblastoma and started oral chemotherapy, but his health deteriorated. In December 2017, he suffered from flu and after that, he "really never walked again."

"Throughout all of this, Matt and I really never discussed death. A part of me wishes that we had, but I just never wanted to make him think that I didn't think he would make it. Because I still had hope, and I didn't want him to give up hope," she wrote.

"It sucks to go through something like this, but I know God is working and moving. All the both of us want is for Him to be glorified. As Jesus said in John 12: 28, Father, bring glory to Your name," she concluded.

After Lindsay's post revealing the death of Cappotelli, several WWE stars took to Twitter to pay condolences. Stephanie McMahon, Chris Masters and Lance Storm, among others, paid tribute to Cappotelli.

Check out the Twitter reactions below: