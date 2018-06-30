Former WWE wrestler Matt Cappotelli lost his battle with brain cancer on June 29. The 38-year-old WWE Tough Enough 3 winner passed away on Friday, his wife Lindsay Cappotelli revealed in a blog post and Facebook post.
Cappotelli was diagnosed with brain tumour in June 2017. Lindsay said that he breathed his last at around 3.30 am local time on June 29.
"Hey Team Capp...I've been struggling with what to say and how to say this, and I'll probably end up rambling, but here goes," she said on her Facebook page.
"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30 a.m. and went Home to be with Jesus...exactly one year after his brain surgery. You think you can be prepared for this when you know it's coming, but you just can't. The only person whose comfort I want right now is the one who can't give it to me."
"I miss him so much. I know where he is now is so much better, but it doesn't change how much I miss him," she added.
Cappotelli was diagnosed with a tumour in 2005 and it was removed later. However, in June 2017, when he started getting headaches and "seizure activity," he went to the doctor and was diagnosed with a tumour.
"Dr. Yao, the brain surgeon, came to our room to discuss things more with us and give us our options. He explained that tumour was of a significant size and that he was shocked at how fast it had grown in the 4 months since Matt's February MRI," Lindsay wrote in her blog.
Cappotelli was diagnosed with grade 4 Glioblastoma and started oral chemotherapy, but his health deteriorated. In December 2017, he suffered from flu and after that, he "really never walked again."
"Throughout all of this, Matt and I really never discussed death. A part of me wishes that we had, but I just never wanted to make him think that I didn't think he would make it. Because I still had hope, and I didn't want him to give up hope," she wrote.
"It sucks to go through something like this, but I know God is working and moving. All the both of us want is for Him to be glorified. As Jesus said in John 12: 28, Father, bring glory to Your name," she concluded.
After Lindsay's post revealing the death of Cappotelli, several WWE stars took to Twitter to pay condolences. Stephanie McMahon, Chris Masters and Lance Storm, among others, paid tribute to Cappotelli.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
WWE is saddened to learn that Matt Cappotelli, a promising Superstar who was a co-winner of WWE Tough Enough III, passed away Friday at age 38. https://t.co/MCuoAHBkt6— WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2018
#RIPMattCappotelli You showed everyone what it means to never give up and to always stay positive. It was a honor to know you. https://t.co/rHsOgXIsfm— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 30, 2018
Damn it damn it damn it. You suck cancer. Augh. Rest In Peace Matt Cappotelli ? You are the true definition of a warrior. The strength and dignity with which you fought your battle will forever be admired. God bless you and your family.— Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) June 29, 2018
So saddened to hear we lost Matt Cappotelli! He was truly one of the best guys I’ve ever met in this business.— Chris Masters (@ChrisAdonis) June 30, 2018
RIP Brother https://t.co/NZjBeuD3Ey
Never had the pleasure of meeting Matt Cappotelli but followed his journey over the years. That dude didn’t have ANY quit in him. He fought until his very last breathe. He’s a real true Inspiration. My heart breaks for his wife and family. God Bless you Matt. #TeamCapp— KM / Kevin Matthews (@ImpactKM) June 29, 2018
Very saddened to hear that Matt Cappotelli passed away. I had the privilege of working with and getting to know Matt during my time in OVW. If everyone strived to be even half the human being Matt was the world would be a wonderful wonderful place. #RIP— Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) June 29, 2018
Life is not fucking fair. I’m not the best man I know, For every good quality I have there is an equal negative one. That is common for most people, but for Matt that was not true. . Out of all the thousands of people I’ve met in my lifetime he was the only person whose faith in God made me believe, Whos generous heart made me want to give more. Whos positive words echoed not only through my ears but my spirit. He never judged nor try to pass judgment on anyone for there beliefs or actions. He was true to his faith while respecting others. Making sure that they knew he respected them, and chose to find friendship in their similarities rather than separation in their differences. #MattCappotelli was honestly the Purest and most honest man I ever met in my life, and for all his goodness he should have outlive an asshole like myself a thousand lifetimes over. But today after years of struggle he passed away. . Life’s not fucking fair, and if there’s any justice or God or anything he deserves to be in the kingdom of Heaven, Giving angels pointers on what it means to be Faithful and pure. . Rest in peace my brother. #MattCappotelli #OVW #Wwe #ChildOfGod #ServantOfTheLord