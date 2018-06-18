John Cena and Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, whose name in the ring is Nikki Bella, had called off their May 5 wedding because of the WWE wrestler's no children policy. However, it looks like John will do anything to get back Nikki.

John and Nikki reunited on the Total Bellas for a candlelit dinner where the wrestler told her that he wants to marry her.

"I wanna marry you and relationship and marriage especially is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child," John said, according to E! News.

Nikki asked John, "But you have the..." talking about the issue that is preventing him from becoming a father. John replied, "I know. I physically can't have kids. So, I'm also telling you that I'm willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad."

The episode ends with Nikki saying, "I think I'm gonna leave here as a fiancée. I think, yeah. I am still the soon-to-be Mrs. Cena."

John and Nikki had been dating since 2012 and even planned to get married on May 5. John proposed to Nikki during WrestleMania 33, but they called off their wedding on April 15. Reports suggested that their different stance on marriage and kids is the reason behind their breakup. Nikki wanted to have kids, but John was not ready for it.

"They have had an on and off relationship for years. It's no secret that they didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you're in love, you turn a blind eye. And that's what Nikki did," PEOPLE magazine quoted a source as saying.

"When Nikki changed her stance about wanting kids, everyone knew that wasn't her. You can't take motherhood away from a woman," the source added.