WWE wrestler John Cena and Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, whose name in the ring is Nikki Bella, had an on-off relationship and they argued on a lot of things, according to reports.

The couple even had a different stance on marriage and having kids and it was Bella who "pulled the plug on their wedding," PEOPLE reported citing sources.

"When [Cena] proposed, he convinced [Bella] that he was a changed man. And if he can change his mind about never wanting to get married, why wouldn't he change his mind about not wanting kids?" the source said.

"They have had an on and off relationship for years. It's no secret that they didn't see eye to eye on a lot of things, but, when you're in love, you turn a blind eye. And that's what Nikki did," the source said, adding, "When Nikki changed her stance about wanting kids, everyone knew that wasn't her. You can't take motherhood away from a woman."

The source further added that it looked like Cena was doing a favor on Bella by proposing her and agreeing to marry her. "[Nikki] doesn't need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, and a pity husband. She's a phenomenal, tremendous woman," the insider said.

Cena and Bella, who had been dating since 2012, called off their wedding Sunday and said in a statement that they need privacy.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," the couple told Us Weekly in a statement Sunday, April 15. "We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives," they added.

This news came as a surprise to their fans as last year Cena proposed Bella during WrestleMania 33 and they even planned to get married.