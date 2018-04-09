The buildup to WrestleMania 34 — the biggest annual pay-per-view event of WWE had helped shoot up the expectations of wrestling fans and the main event has so far lived up to the same. The likes of Ronda Rousey and The Undertaker producing some adrenaline pumping moments have got the pulses racing.

The main card action on Sunday, April 9 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Louisiana began on a high with a riveting battle for Intercontinental Championship. The WrestleMania 34 could not have asked for a better star but did the other fights live up to the expectations?

Check out the complete results here.

Brock Lesnar retains Universal Championship after beating Roman Reigns (via pinfall)

Roman Reigns was booed when he entered the Superdome on Sunday. The WWE star, who was making his fourth straight WrestleMania main event appearance though came up with a memorable performance despite losing a fiercely-fought battle.

Lesnar started by getting Reigns suplexed a couple of times and then used the F5 effectively to drain out his opponent. The highpoint of the match came when the defending champion suplexed the challenger on his head outside the ring.

Reigns never backed off as he put the pressure back on Lesnar with back-to-back spears. He also drove The Beast Incarnate on to the announcer table with a spear.

However, Reigns' end came when he ran into an F5, the sixth of the match, from Lesnar, who completed the pin.

The Undertaker defeats John Cena (via pinfall)

Speculations were rife about The Undertaker's comeback but nothing was made official about The Phenom's fight against John Cena until Sunday's match.

The Undertaker's entrance was received with loud cheers from the 70,000-strong awestruck fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Cena, who had reached the ring early to get a closer glimpse of their favorite star.

It seems Bruce Prichard was right about The Undertaker's fitness levels as the superstar of WWE was on top of his game in the much-anticipated fight.

Unlike the buildup to the fight, it was short-lived as The Dead Man wasted no time in decimating Cena. Undertaker started aggressively by landing quite a few blows on Cena, who had no answers to the onslaught.

The 53-year-old, who was moving freely in the ring, choke-slammed Cena and delivered the Tombstone Piledriver, much to the delight of the fans before getting the pinfall.

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple-H (via submission)

What a debut it was for the former Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC) star.

Ronda Rousey was unstoppable from the word 'go' as she, along with fellow Olympic medalist Kurt Angle, managed to outclass Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rousey, three months after signing the WWE contract, was received to a thunderous welcome into the ring.

Triple H and Kurt Angle started off the action and the former dominated the initial stages of the match.

McMahon tried her best to prevent Angle from making the tag but Rousey eventually entered the ring and started with an armbar.

Rousey survived a scare when McMahon hit a DDT and went for the pin only to get a two count.

The former UFC star wooed fans when she demolished Triple H in the corner. She rolled him through after taking him on his shoulders, proving her strength.

The finish came when she Angle and Rousey did Pedigree on Triple H and McMahon.

Rousey performed her armbar once again and had McMahon in an S guard before the latter tapped out.

Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins defeats The Miz (via pinfall) and Finn Balor

Seth Rollins emerged victorious in the battle for Intercontinental Championship as he defeated The Miz via pinfall.

There were quite a few nail-biting moments throughout the fight with all three fighters missing falls by whiskers.

The Miz's attempt to get the pinfall after hitting his finisher on Rollins from the top of the rope was thwarted by Balor.

More to follow...