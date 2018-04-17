World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Monday Night Raw on April 16 saw a surprise after The Miz announced the return of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and the two were officially awarded their Raw contracts by Commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

Zayn and Owens were out of work following their defeat to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

Bryan had earlier revealed that if he and Shane win the fight, Zayn and Owens will remain fired for attacking the latter weeks before WrestleMania. The latter two lost at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

On returning to the ring at Monday Night Raw, they expressed their jubilation on being back, which was cut short by Kurt Angle. Zayn was unhappy with the intervention and decided to read a printout of an email that was sent by the Commissioner of Raw.

In her email, Stephanie mentions that allowing Zayn and Owens leave WWE would be a "mistake of "epic proportions".

"Kurt, In light of recent events and proclivative for making emotionally motivated decisions, I have no choice but to reexamine your handling the situation regarding Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens," Zayn read an email from Stephanie on Monday Night Raw.

"Last week, Sami and Kevin proved, they belong on RAW and to let them walk way would be a mistake of epic proportions. Therefore, I hereby overule your decision and official award Raw contracts to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Warmest regards, Stephanie McMahon."

Owens, who was surprised, said: "Wait, did you say Stephanie McMahon? As In Commissioner of Raw and Kurt Angle's boss Stephanie McMahon. So you are saying and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are officially back on Monday Night Raw and there is nothing Kurt Angle can do about it."