The World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) WrestleMania 34 is less than two weeks away and one more fight has been added to the card. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon will team up to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8.

Bryan announced his decision to retire from wrestling in February 2016, citing medical reasons. The 36-year-old has a history of concussions throughout his fighting career and one particular before his decision to retire forced him to consider his life outside the ring.

However, on March 20, the Washington-born fighter was medically cleared to return to the ring. On the same day, he also fired Owens and Zayn for "assaulting" McMahon, which put the latter in the hospital.

Reports started to surface that Bryan and McMahon could take on Owen and Zayn. The WWE have now confirmed the fight at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. Should SmackDown General Manager and Commissioner go on to win the fight, the latter two will still remain fired. On the other hand, if Owen and Zayn manage to beat the duo, they will return to the WWE.

"SmackDown Live is land of opportunities. Therefore, I propse Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens one more opportunity. But, just one. Here is my proposal," Bryan explained.

"Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania. Now, due to the complications from Sami and Kevin's attack, Shane has been hospitalised, but I have a good reason to believe he will be ready to go.

"If Shane and I win, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens remain fired. If Shane and I lose and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens win, they will be reinstated to SmackDown Live," he added.

Zayn issued a warning to Bryan and McMahon, suggesting they made a mistake by accepting for the fight.