Indian National Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan is facing a political crisis as 16 MLAs in Sachin Pilot's camp reached along with him to Delhi. As Congress' woes only seem to be increasing, Senior Party Leader Kapil Sibal expressed his worry for the party.

Kapil Sibal remarks on the deepening political crisis

The Congress leader tweeted on Sunday, "Worried for our party. Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?" His comment rings true of the worsening situation for Congress.

Yesterday Sanjay Jha's comments on the party and the direction forward has created more concern with the Congress' ranks. According to reports, Sachin Pilot is unhappy about being served a summons on Saturday under the section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) as part of a probe in BJP's attempt to topple the government.

The comment also comes as 16 MLAs loyalists of Sachin Pilot Deputy CM of Rajasthan along with him have reached Delhi to discuss with Congress leadership about the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. According to reports, the politician is also in talks with BJP.

The feud between him and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot seems to be making matters tougher for Congress. A few days back, Gehlot had blamed BJP for trying to topple the government in Rajasthan by offering money to Congress MLAs. However, BJP state President Satish Poonia rejected these claims.