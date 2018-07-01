Kevin Knuth, a former NASA scientist who currently works as a professor of physics at the University of Albany has revealed that there are many solid pieces of evidence of UFO and alien existence. The former NASA man also suggested that more research should be carried out on UFO sightings as it would benefit mankind.

The comments from Kevin Knuth came just a day before the World UFO Day, which has been observed every year on July 02.

"I believe we need to face the possibility that some of the strange flying objects that outperform the best aircraft in our inventory and defy explanation may indeed be visitors from afar – and there's plenty of evidence to support UFO sightings," said Kevin Knuth, reports Dailystar.co.uk.

Kevin made it clear that talking about UFOs is still a taboo, thus preventing any proper scientific study into the topic. He also blamed the media and government for creating the scepticism that surrounds extraterrestrial life.

"Essentially, we are told that the topic is nonsense.UFOs are off-limits to serious scientific study and rational discussion, which unfortunately leaves the topic in the domain of fringe and pseudoscientists, many of whom litter the field with conspiracy theories and wild speculation," added Knuth.

The former NASA scientist alleged that governments all around the world are covering up UFO sightings. As per Kevin, a more scientific study on UFO sightings will help humans to understand more about our place in the universe, and it will greatly benefit the mankind.

Kevin Knuth also talked about the Fermi paradox and made it clear that the existence of aliens are more likely as there are more than 300 billion stars in our universe capable of hosting hospitable planets.

Recently, a UFO was spotted above the Nazca lines in Peru, and many conspiracy theorists have argued that aliens might have revisited the area to check the drawings they made thousands of years ago. Conspiracy theorists claim that it was not possible for ancient human beings to draw lines like those in Nazca which stretches up to nine kilometres.