Adding heat to the alien theories surrounding Peru, a skywatcher has captured an eerie sighting which shows a cigar-shaped UFO hovering in the skies in broad daylight. The astonishing video was captured by Rafael Mercado of the Peruvian Association of Ufology, and he claims that an alien UFO might have visited the country to take a look at the Nazca lines which they allegedly created in the ancient times.

Mysteries surrounding Nazca lines continue

It was in 1927 that Peruvian archaeologist Toribio Mejía Xesspe initially spotted these strange drawings. However, the first published mention of the Nazca Lines was made by Pedro Cieza de León in his book of 1553, and he misinterpreted these lines as trail markers.

Some of these pre-Hispanic geoglyphs are about 30 meters wide, and it stretched over a nine-kilometer distance.

As per conspiracy theorists, people who lived in Peru during 200 BC did not have those advanced technologies to draw lines like these, and they claim that aliens might have drawn these figures using extraterrestrial technology.

Considering its significance, UNESCO designated Nazca lines as a world heritage site in 1994.

UFO video went viral

The video featuring the UFO above Nazca lines is now the hottest debating point among UFO enthusiasts, and viewers soon put forward various theories explaining the eerie sighting. "Chariots of the God's Man, Yeah," commented one Jonathan Sutcliffe.

Some have argued that the object spotted in the video might be the result of a scratch on the camera lens. Others suggested that the weird object could be a strangely shaped cloud.

Three-fingered mummies hold the clue?

A year ago, archeologists discovered weird three-fingered mummies in Peru, and soon many experts suggested that they could be aliens who visited the earth during the ancient times.

Recently, a research conducted by Dr Konstantin Korotkov, a professor of Computer Science and Biophysics at Saint-Petersburg Federal University suggested that these three-fingered mummies could be of extraterrestrial origin. As Konstantin's report went viral on the internet, conspiracy theorists alleged that governments all across the world and space agencies like NASA are intentionally covering up the facts regarding the existence of extraterrestrial beings.