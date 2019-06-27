A group of Hindu women lodged an FIR in Jharkhand's Seraikela district on Thursday, June 27, alleging that certain sympathisers of Tabrez Ansari, the victim of a recent mob lynching incident in the state, have been threatening them with rape.

"A group of women have lodged an FIR at the Seraikela police station. They said they have been threatened with rape and other consequences. We are investigating the matter," IANS reported the Superintendent of Police as saying.

Around 20 people carrying the flags of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) entered Dhatkidih village where Ansari was lynched and threatened the women, according to local media reports. The group also reportedly removed religious flags from a temple and shouted slogans in favour of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Investigation in the matter is underway.

Ansari was caught by a mob on June 18 for allegedly attempting to steal a motorbike. A video of the incident, which shows the mob thrashing Ansari and him pleading with the mob to stop the assault, was widely circulated on the internet. The mob also forced him to chant "Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman".

He died on June 22 at the Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur.