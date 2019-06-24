The victim, Tabrez Ansari, was caught by a mob on June 18 for allegedly attempting to steal a motorbike. A video of the incident, which shows the mob thrashing Ansari and him pleading with the mob to stop the assault, is now being widely circulated on the internet.

Ansari was handed over to the police at around 6 am on June 19 after he fell unconscious and was since in judicial custody. He complained of ill-health and was taken to Sadar hospital and then to Tata Main Hospital, Jamshedpur, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Another Muslim lynched in Jharkhand. In Saraikela village of Kharsawan district. Badly beaten by mob and asked to chant Jai Shri Ram and Jai Hanuman. Died in hospital. Had come home to celebrate Eid. New Jharkhand and New India in making. @Dipankar_cpiml @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/m42DbkZQDT — Jharkhand Janadhikar Mahasabha (@JharkhandJanad1) June 23, 2019

AN Dey, a civil surgeon at Sadar Hospital, was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report that Ansari could have died of a heart attack or blockage but the exact cause would be ascertained only after a post-mortem. Ansari's family allege that he died because he was "mercilessly beaten" for four hours.

According to the police, Ansari had admitted that he had committed the theft with two other men after being taken into judicial custody. A case was registered against Ansari under IPC Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or housebreaking by night), 380 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and others.

Ansari's family also filed an FIR after his death, based on the video of him being assaulted. Police have lodged a case against the villagers under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religions or religious beliefs), among others.

A villager identified as Pappu Mandal was arrested based on the FIR. "He has been arrested under murder and rioting charges," said the police. Around 100 other unidentified people were also named in the report.

According to local media reports, Ansari's wife accused the police of not providing her husband with proper medical treatment, even though he had sustained injuries in the head. His uncle Maksud Ansari alleged that villagers had brutally murdered his nephew and accused the police of delaying action against the perpetrators.