Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that advanced aliens from deep space are secretly living in Antarctica. Adding up the heat to these seemingly outlandish claims, a YouTube user named Sandra Elena Andrade has uploaded a very mysterious video that shows a disc-like object sticking out from the snow in Antarctica.

Weird discovery using Google Earth

In the video, the uploader revealed that she made the discovery using Google Earth. After uploading her findings on YouTube, she captioned the video, 'Mysterious images captured by Google Earth, arouse a deep interest and surprise in both the scientific and ufological environment.'

As the camera zooms in to the mysterious object, its shape becomes more visible, and we can easily make out that it is a huge semi-circle sticking out from the cliff face.

Antarctica mysteries continue

This is not the first time that unexplainable structures are being spotted in Antarctica. A few weeks back, 'MrMBB333', a popular conspiracy theorist uploaded a video on YouTube that showed a dark object surfacing from the thick snows of Antarctica.

Interestingly, the object discovered by MrMBB333 looked seemingly out of place and the video uploader claimed that this unknown object could be at least 300 meters wide. As per the conspiracy theorist, this strange object might have surfaced above the ice due to the melting of glaciers. The conspiracy theorist also made it clear that heat signals are coming out of this object which clearly indicates its artificial origin.

The discovery of both these objects in Antarctica has already emerged as a debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. These people believe that hidden alien bases are operating secretly in Antarctica, and they believe that governments all across the globe, and space agencies like NASA are well aware of their existence. As per these alien buffs, the government is hesitant to open up facts about alien existence due to possible public panic.