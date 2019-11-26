Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist who operates from Taiwan, has made a sensational claim that a Russian cosmonaut has allegedly acknowledged the presence of an alien space ship near the International Space Station (ISS).

In a recent post on his website, Waring claimed that a conversation between a Russian astronaut and NASA indicates regular alien visits on the ISS. He even added that the United States space agency is intentionally covering up the realities of extraterrestrial existence.

Mystery surrounding ISS live feed looms up

In a recent writeup on his website ÉT Data Base, Waring claimed that he spotted the mindblowing anomaly from the ISS live feed on November 20, 2019. Interestingly, in the video, the Russian astronaut can be heard saying 'a ship' and the NASA ground control replied, 'Copy All'.

"This conversation recorded from the NASA live cam is 100% proof that NASA knows about alien craft buzzing past and around the space station. When the Russian astronaut aboard the ISS said, "a ship..." The NASA ground control cut him off and said, "Copy all," before he could finish what he was saying. She already saw it on live cam at ground control. She reacted fast before he could talk about it too much...but he already said the most important thing he could, "a ship!" You see, even he knew it was an alien ship off the bow of the ISS. Eventually going to a red screen with no cam," wrote Waring.

The self-proclaimed alien researcher added that the video was interrupted by some kind of seemingly intentional glitch after the alien spaceship appeared on the screen.

"Did you notice the video was clear, but when the UFOs appeared...it caused a disturbance in the tech and made the video fuzzy. UFOs are known to cause electrical disturbances and to even shut down cars, trucks, and watches," claimed Waring.

Are aliens real or not?

Conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. As per these conspiracy theorists, ancient cave paintings depicting flying ships and astronaut-like humanoids are a strong indication that extraterrestrials have visited the earth in the past.

These conspiracy theorists also allege that space agencies like NASA and ESA are well aware of alien existence, but they are intentionally covering up the facts about extraterrestrial life fearing public panic.

In the meantime, Dr Jim Green, a chief NASA scientist had recently claimed that alien life will be discovered within 2021 on Mars. The NASA scientist also added that humans are not ready to accept realities surrounding the existence of aliens.