Popular conspiracy theorist 'MrMBB333' has recently released a mysterious video that shows a dark object surfacing from the thick snows of Antarctica. In his video uploaded to YouTube, the conspiracy theorist revealed that he made this discovery using Google Earth.

The mystery surrounding the object continues

The creepy object discovered by the conspiracy theorist seems completely out of place, and the YouTuber claimed that this unknown object could be at least 300 meters wide. The conspiracy theorist added that this object might have resurfaced due to melting glaciers in the area.

"Something appears to be in the ice, and snow, down in Antarctica. It seems it may be flying at the time it was taken. It does not appear to be a shadow, nor it does not appear to be soil. It looks totally out of place. It does not look like it belonged there. It looks as if it is intelligently designed," said the conspiracy theorist in the YouTube video. After analyzing the object from different angles, the YouTuber also made it clear that heat signals are coming out of the object.

UFO or natural phenomenon?

As the video uploaded by MrMBB333 went viral on online spaces, many people started claiming that this object could be actually a secret alien ship apparently resurfacing from a confidential base under the ice. "That's the same shaped symbol what some of your photos what people have been seeing in the sky," commented Debbie Kane, a YouTube user.

"The one place the Gov's can do whatever they want while we are all focused on holidays football games racial tensions and politics while staring at our phones drinking fluoride. Whole other world down there. Dinosaurs alien bases and genetically modified humans," commented Drewski Senopole, another YouTuber. However, skeptics argue that this dark object could be the tip of a giant rock coming out of the ice due to glacier melting, and they believe that this is completely a natural phenomenon.

