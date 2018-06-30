Two Air India flights were affected by technical glitches today, as the struggling national airline continues to be plagued with issues.

The Air India flight 933 destined for Dubai from Delhi, via Kochi was held up at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Saturday morning due to technical glitches, the public carrier said in a tweet. While it did not mention what the issue was, it was resolved and the flight took off at a revised time of 11 AM.

Passengers travelling from Delhi to Tokyo were left stranded at the IGI airport after another technical glitch saw the flight grounded for eight hours, followed by a change in crew. An Air India official confirmed the incident and cited technical glitch in the aircraft and Flight and Duty Time Limitations as the reasons for the delay.

"Yes it is true that AI 306 was delayed and took off around 5 am for Tokyo today morning, first we got glitches in aircraft after that we grounded the scheduled aircraft and made arrangement of another aircraft for same operation due to change of aircraft we need to change our crew as per the FDTL rule," said the Air India official to ANI.

The Tokyo-bound flight AI 306 was scheduled to depart at 9:15 pm on Friday but finally took off at 5 am on Saturday, causing many of the passengers to miss their connecting flights from Tokyo.

Last week, a technical glitch caused 23 aircraft to be grounded at the IGI airport, which the airline said was due to the failure of the backend server that manages Air India systems.

[With inputs from ANI]