Director Puri Jagannadh has reportedly planned to rope in Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead opposite Tollywood's hot hunk Vijay Devarakonda in his next movie after Ismart Shankar.

Puri Jagannadh suffered a severe setback due to back-to-back flops, but the huge success of his last venture iSmart Shankar has brought back his fallen glory. The director, who is now all charged up, is teaming up with Vijay Devarakonda for his next movie, which was announced earlier this year.

All the fans of Vijay Devarakonda are eagerly waiting to know about the heroine of this untitled movie. Several speculations are made about various young actresses, but the director is yet to confirm anyone of them. The latest we hear is that Puri Jagan is keen to rope in Janhvi Kapoor to play the female lead. He is trying hard to rope her in. It needs to be seen whether Boney's daughter will accept his offer or not.

It should be recalled here that Jhanvi Kapoor had once evinced her interest to work with Vijay Devarakonda. She was on Koffee with Karan, when the host asked her if she were to wake up as a male actor, who it would be. She had named the Tollywood star. She had said that she would do a film with him. She had also gone to call him 'extremely talented'.

This confession of Jhanvi Kapoor had given rise to the speculation that Vijay Devarakonda would make his debut in Bollywood with a film starring Jhanvi Kapoor as the female lead. Karan Johar would bankroll the venture. But the speculations ended up mere rumours as nothing was materialized.

Jhanvi Kapoor is the elder daughter of later actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She made her acting debut with Dhadak, which hit the screens on July 20, 2018. She currently has Gunjan Saxena, Roohi Afza and Ghost Stories in her kitty. All the three movies are slated to worldwide release in 2020.