Ever since Vijay Deverakonda had come to Mumbai to meet Karan Johar last month, there have been talks about the Arjun Reddy star ready to make his Bollywood debut. However, he has neither denied nor approved the reports. But this time around, the Telugu actor hinted at his possible debut in Hindi film during his recent visit to Mumbai.

"It's time a Hindi film happened. I am as curious as you are to see where this goes," Vijay told Bombay Times when he was asked about his plans of a Bollywood debut.

Not just Vijay expressed his wish to do a Hindi film, he also revealed his favourite pair in Bollywood which shows how religiously he had been following the industry.

"Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are currently my favourite actors," Vijay said.

Earlier, it was being said that Vijay had been discussing new stories for his Hindi debut with a leading filmmaker. A source close to the actor confirmed the actor's visit but denied meeting three big producers who had reportedly approached Vijay for his debut.

In his earlier interviews, Vijay had said that he is really not in a hurry to make his debut in Bollywood as he sees it as an extension and not a progression of his career.