Vijay Devarakonda seems to be prepping up for his Bollywood entry and will be leaving to Mumbai to meet a few big producers. Despite his previous movie Dear Comrade failed to set the box office on fire, leading production houses have shown interest in launching him in the Hindi film industry.

Rumours in Telugu media say that Vijay Devarakonda will be leaving to Mumbai on 6 September. He has appointments with three big producers like Karan Johar of Dharma Productions, Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Siddharth Roy Kapoor of Roy Kapur Films.

It has to be noted that Dear Comrade Hindi remake rights are with Karan Johar, but Vijay Devarakonda, during the promotions of the film, has categorically stated that he does not like to act in the remake of his own films. So, the young Telugu star is likely to be discussing fresh stories with the leading filmmaker.

Sources close to the actor have confirmed about his visit, but refuse to admit about the actor meeting the three big producers. It is said that Vijay Devarakonda is not in a hurry to make his Bollywood debut and he sees his entry to Hindi movies as an extension and not a progression of his career.

It is interesting to note that Vijay Devarakonda's blockbuster Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi with the title Kabir Singh in which Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani played the leads. It has turned out to be the biggest hit of the Hindi actor's career.

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda has given his consent to act in Puri Jagannath's next movie to be produced by Charmee Kaur.