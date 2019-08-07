The guessing game around the heroine of Vijay's 64th movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, has continued with new speculation around the female lead in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial.

The latest rumour which is doing rounds on the internet says that Kiara Advani is going to play Vijay's love interest in Thalapathy 64. The talks have been on for a while and the deal is finally struck. If true, the movie marks her debut in Kollywood and her second South movie after Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu.

Earlier, there were strong rumours doing rounds that Rashmika Mandanna and Raashi Khanna were playing the female leads. In fact, the former had stated that she was approached by the makers of Vijay 64, but the talks had not made any progress despite her desire to be part of the project.

"I want to know about it too! I want to do the film. Look, it is not like I got an offer. There were discussions happening but later nobody got back to me only. So, do I want to do the film? Of course, yes, because I grew up watching the man's work. I'd love to be a part of his film," she was quoted as saying by a daily.

Prior to it, the names of Rakul Preet Singh, Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal and many others were doing rounds. Meanwhile, Angamaly Diaries fame Antony Varghese has been roped in to play an important role in the flick.

The upcoming movie is funded by Xavier Britto. It has Anirudh Ravichander's music. It has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.