Weeks after insulting him, Ram Gopal Varma has changed his colors and praised Vijay Devarakonda, who accepted director Puri Jagannadh's next movie, which is produced by Charmme Kaur.

Vijay Devarakonda released his much-talked about and highly-awaited movie Dear Comrade a week after Puri Jagannadh's iSmart Shankar starring Ram Pothineni hit the screens. The movie opened to a good response, but mixed talk took a toll on its collection at the box office on the following days.

After seeing its business, Ram Gopal Varma had taken a dig at Vijay Devarakonda, by tweeting, "Is issmart shankar more Issmart than nonissmart comrade or is nonissmart comrade not more issmart than Shankar? Truth only RAM's VIJAYam knows." The Dear Comrade star's fans were furious with his post and trolled him heavily for his degrading remark.

Barely 15 passed after the incident and Vijay Devarakonda has gone on to join hands with iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh. Charmme Kaur, who is bankrolling their film, announced it on Twitter, "It's official Today is really happpyyyyy happyyyyy #Eid @TheDeverakonda @purijagan @PuriConnects #PCfilm #EidMubarak."

Charmme Kaur also shared a statement reading, "It's OFFICIAL!!! PC proudly announces our next project with one n only Vijay Deverkonda directed by our Puri Jagannadh .. Lavanya presentation Under the banner PURI CONNECTS and PURI JAGANNADH TOURING TALKIES Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur .. More details coming soon .. till than stay tuned !!! Urs Charmme kaur."

Soon after he heard the news, Ram Gopal Varma took a quick U-turn and went on to praise the combo of Vijay and Puri. The director tweeted, "WOWWWW @TheDeverakonda and @purijagan COMBO will be RED HOT. it will BURN the BOXOFFICE. Congrats to @Charmmeofficial for being so amazingly ISSMART ."

However, Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh's first combo film is said to be titiled Jana Gana Mana and it will be a multilingual film, to be released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi languages. The movie will take on the gruesome murders, rape cases and crimes that shook our nation over the last few years.