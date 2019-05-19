All religions, including Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, proclaim that humans will live after death, and the real eternal journey of all living beings begin after taking the last breath. Adding heat to their views, a New Zealand woman named Katrina has now shared her near-death experience (NDE) where she apparently saw a being whom she believes is an angel.

Katrina made these revelations on the Near Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF). As per Katrina, she died for some moments after attempting suicide following episodes of depression. The NDE victim revealed that her body started floating in a dark place soon after the last breath, and she claimed that someone literally cut her soul's cord connection to the body.

"My spirit body was floating in the darkness and it was a lonely place. It felt like someone came up behind me with scissors and cut the cord connected to my body. I knew I was dead and couldn't go back. My thoughts were very fast, like lightning, and my mind was so clear and sharp. My senses were all heightened and my emotions felt more intense," wrote Katrina in her NDE testimonial.

Katrina also added that she saw a bright being during the near-death experience episode. She revealed that this being was pure white, and it was almost 8 to 9 feet tall.

"I tried to fly or direct my floating towards the light, but my progress wasn't very good. The light came to me in a zigzag, erratic pattern and at great speed. It was at that moment that I realized the light was a Being. The Being of light was pure white and about 8 to 9 feet tall. I had a peaceful, loving feeling being in this Being's beautiful presence. I believe that Being was an angel. However, I felt like the Being was waiting for something," added Katrina.

The New Zealand woman claimed that she is now living as God has given her a second chance. She also made it clear that she felt pure bliss after the death, and all she experienced was intense euphoria.

Katrina's testimonial has now gone viral on the internet, and many religious believers claim that life after death is a reality. As per these people, the afterlife is real, and humans used to live in the form of souls even after death.

However, experts have dismissed these claims surrounding afterlife. As per experts, it is a peculiar capability of the human brain which is resulting in these visual hallucinations. During life-threatening events, the human brain faces scarcity of oxygen supply, and the survival technique adopted by the brain is resulting in these hallucinations.