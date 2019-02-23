Stranger Things, one of the most popular Netflix originals, portrays the story of weird beings that live in another dimension. Now, a man named Steven has shared his experiences during an NDE (Near Death Experience), and his testimonial indicates that the primary theme of Stranger Things may be true.

Steven made these revelations on the NDERF (Near Death Experience Research Foundation) website. The near-death experience victim revealed that he experienced trouble to breathe during a surgical procedure. Soon, he slipped away from consciousness, and he was declared clinically dead by experts.

During these creepy moments, Steven started flying around the room, and he saw otherworldly beings in the form of lights.

"I do not remember seeing myself or the other people in the room. As my eyes panned across, I looked up at the ceiling and could see many small oblong shaped white lights and they were randomly racing very fast in all different directions and elevations along the ceiling. At that moment I began to feel myself rise upwards, very slowly. As I was getting closer to ceiling, the objects that I was seeing started to become less random and they slowed down," wrote Steven on the NDERF website.

Soon, the lights appeared in front of him became organized, and appeared like a fish in a swimming school of fish. He added that the sighting was so beautiful, and he made it clear that the lights he saw might be living beings.

As the testimonial shared by Steven went viral on online spaces, spiritualists started arguing that life after death is a reality, and the life in the 06physical world is just a chapter in a person's soul. Some other people believe that the concept of a parallel universe and the extra dimension is real. As per these people, human beings are living in a dimension we know, and there are many more other dimensions ruled by other living entities.

However, experts believe that the experiences during NDE are nothing but the survival technique of the human brain. As per medical experts, during times of life-threatening events, the human brain will starve for oxygen, and during these moments, the brain adopts a survival technique which is resulting in these visual hallucinations.