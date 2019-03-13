Several private companies in Bengaluru have suggested that they will consider Lok Sabha elections' voting day as a paid leave only if employees show proof of casting their vote - the inked finger. It was suggested during a recent meeting of HR officials of some companies and the Election Commission.

According to the reports, the Election Commission is worried that people may avoid the elections as it is a long weekend. The voting in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 18 and April 23.

This move is to try and encourage employees to vote, The Times of India reported. It could be considered a long weekend as the poll dates come near Mahavir Jayanti (April 17) and Good Friday (April 19).

The report said that the decision for the pay cut is left to the companies and the Election Commission has no say in the matter.

In Karnataka, Lok Sabha constituencies which will go to polls on April 18 are Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru Central, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Mandya, Mysuru-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, and Kolar.

AV Surya Sen, the Joint Chief Electoral Officer, said that the vote-and-seek-pay idea came from HR representatives of the manufacturing and technology sectors.

Last date of voter registration

The last date of registering for voting is March 16 if the voter is in Udupi-Chikkamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru-Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Chickkaballapur or Kolar.

For those voting in Chikkodi, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Ballari, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davangere and Shivamogga, the last date of registering is March 29.

According to rules by the Election Commission, the last date of voter registration is 10 days before the date of the candidate's nomination.