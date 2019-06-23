Vijayashanthi (Vijayashanti) has put all the rumours about her role in Sarileru Neekevvaru to rest. But many wonder why her role is more talked-about than Rashmika Mandanna, who appears as Mahesh Babu's love interest.

Vijayashanthi was one of the most popular actresses in the 1980s and 90s and is known for doing female-centric movies. The yesteryear actress is currently focused on politics and often makes it to the headlines for her aggressive political remarks against her opponents. She is set to make a comeback to acting with Sarileru Neekevvaru. She is now doing heavy workouts to get herself fit for the role in it.

It was rumoured that Sarileru Neekevvaru has a role that perfectly suits Vijayashanthi and director Anil Ravipudi desperately wanted her to play this pivotal character. The actress quoted Rs 5 crore to be a part of this project and this is the highest amount ever paid to any actress down south. The makers of the film have reportedly agreed to pay this huge amount to bring her on board.

Vijayashanthi is said to be playing a powerful faction leader and she will take on Jagapathi Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. She is also said to be performing action sequences in the movie. One report has claimed she will appear as Mahesh Babu's mother. Another buzz was that she is playing the role of Rashmika Mandanna's mother and Prince appears as her security guard.

But in an interview to a Telugu daily, Vijayashanthi has put an end to all the speculations about her role in Sarileru Neekevvaru. She said that she is neither essaying a negative role nor playing Mahesh Babu's mother in the movie. She revealed that she is playing a supporting role with substance and her character has no relation to his role in this film.

Usually, the roles of heroes and heroines create a lot of buzz in the media. The supporting roles rarely get highlighted, unless it is kind of role played by Ramya Krishnan in Baahubali film series. However, Ever since Vijayashanthi is on board, a lot has been written and spoken about the details of her role and remuneration. The buzz about her character is much bigger than that Rashmika Mandanna's role.

Only the makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru can reveal the hype behind Vijayashanthi's role. Or we have to wait for the release of the movie, which is scheduled to hit the screens during Sankranti 2020.