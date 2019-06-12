Actress Rashmika Mandanna has signed to star in superstar Mahesh Babu and actor Nithiin upcoming movies and her fans are wondering whose movie will she take up to shoot first.

Rashmika Mandanna started her acting career with Kannada movie Kirrik Party in 2016 and forayed into Tollywood with Naga Shaurya's Chalo in 2018. The huge success of Geetha Govindam has flooded her with several offers in Telugu and she has carefully chosen some of them. One of them is Nithiin's upcoming film Bheeshma, which she announced in September 2018.

Rashmika Mandanna had walked out of Kannada film Vritra to star in Bheeshma and this decision had courted controversy. More than eight months passed after she signed this project which is directed by Venky Kudumula and produced by Sithara Entertainments. When all her fans were wondering over when this film will take off, the producers announced to hold its opening ceremony today.

Sithara Entertainments tweeted, "Finally, For all @actor_nithiin fans who have been waiting for #Bheeshma, we have an exciting update. Pooja ceremony of the movie will be held tomorrow and more details about the film will follow soon @iamRashmika @venkykudumula @vamsi84."

After Bheeshma was launched this morning, Nithiin took to his Twitter page to share a couple of photos of the event. The actor also revealed that the movie will be shot from June 20. He tweeted, "BHEESHMA muhurtham done.. shoot starts frm the 20th of this month.. This film wil ENTERTAIN U all #BheeshmaLaunch ⁦@iamRashmika⁩ ⁦@VenkyKudumula⁩ @vamsi84 ⁦@sitharaents."

Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen opposite superstar Mahesh Babu in director Anil Ravipudi's next film Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was launched in style on May 30 - a fortnight days before Bheeshma had its muhurat. The actress had attended its opening ceremony, while Prince gave it a miss, as he was on a foreign trip.

After the launch of Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "Ahhh.. finally.! I know alot of you have been asking me about this- YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP .."

It is reported that the first schedule of Sarileru Neekevvar will begin in Kashmir and along with the team, Mahesh Babu will start its shoot in the third week of June. The major portion of his role will be shot in Kashmir. During its launch, the makers announced that the movie will hit screens during Sankranti 2020.

Surprisingly, the shooting of Bheeshma and Sarileru Neekevvaru will begin in the same week. Since the makers of Mahesh Babu's film have already decided its release date, the actress might take it up and complete her portions.