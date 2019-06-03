The story and details of some characters in Sarileru Neekevvaru are leaked and the reports suggest that superstar Mahesh Babu is tortured Rashmika Mandanna's family in his 26th movie.

Weeks after releasing of Maharshi, Mahesh Babu is gearing up to start shooting for his next movie titled Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was launched in style in Hyderabad last week. Its formal shoot will start this month and the makers have already announced that the movie will hit the screens during Sankranti 2020. Prince fans are curious about its story and his role in the film.

A portal has leaked a storyline, which it claimed to be the plotline of Sarileru Neekevvaru. According to this report, its story is on the similar lines of Venkatesh's Varasuduvachhadu and Mahesh Babu's Athadu. Mahesh Babu is said to be playing an army officer, who helps the family of his friend who works in the military. The film will be narrated in a hilarious manner with Anil Ravipudi's trademark dialogues.

According to reports, Vijay Shanthi will play the mother of Mahesh Babu's friend. Jagapathi Babu essay the role of a villain in the film, which marks the comeback of Bandla Ganesh, who is seen in a funny role Rashmika Mandanna will appear in the female lead roles and she has good scope for acting in the film. Her family is said to torture Mahesh Babu for some reason and it will be one of the highlights of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna is all excited to work with Mahesh Babu and others in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Hours before its launch, the actress tweeted, "Ahhh.. finally.! I know alot of you have been asking me about this-YES! I am part of this wonderful team and I am super kicked about it. Super excited to be working with @AnilRavipudi @urstrulyMahesh @SVC_official @GMBents @AnilSunkara1 @ThisIsDSP."

Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by Anil Sunkara and Dil Raju under the banners AK Entertainments and Sri Venkateshwara Creations. The makers launched the movie on 31 May, which happened to be the 75th birthday of Mahesh Babu's father, superstar Krishna. They released its logo posters, which have impressed the filmgoers.