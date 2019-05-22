Rashmika Mandanna's wish to work with Vijay is going to be fulfilled soon. The Karnataka-based actress, who has earned popularity among Kannada and Tamil audience, is ready to conquer the hearts of Tamil cinegoers.

Grapevine is abuzz with rumours of Rashmika being approached for Vijay's next film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. The makers considered the likes of Keerthy Suresh and Kajal Aggarwal, but the Karnataka-based actress has bagged the film, say rumour mills.

Similarly, there were rumours of Rashmika pairing up with Vijay in the Atlee Kumar-directorial. She had denied the news and tweeted, "A lot of you have been asking me if I am a part of Vijay sir's and Atlee sir's film but since that's not happening this time I hope I get to work with them soon. I am so overwhelmed (like literally) to see such support from all of you. I will definitely make a debut there soon..) love you all very much..I again just want to say 'nandri' for all the love..(sic)."

The Kirik Party actress is foraying into Kollywood with Bakkiyaraj Kannan's film in which Karthi plays the lead. Apart from this project, she is working on Vijay Deverakonda's Dear Comrade, Sukumar's untitled film, Kannada movie Pogaru and a few others.

The upcoming Vijay film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame. BV Combines, which had earlier funded Vijay's films like Rasigan, Senthoorapandi and Deva, is bankrolling the latest flick.

The shooting will begin once Vijay wraps up his current project with Atlee.