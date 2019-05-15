Anu Emmanuel has been signed to play one of the two female leads in Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming movie with director Pandiraj. It is now said that the makers had approached a few popular names before zeroing in on her.

Rumours in Kollywood media claim that Rashmika Mandanna was the first choice to play the female lead in the flick, presently referred to as SK16. Owing to date and other issues, the Kodagu girl could not take up the project. It has to be noted that she is pairing up with Karthi in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's upcoming flick.

The makers of the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer had a few actresses in mind before the offer was bagged by Anu Emmanuel. Some unconfirmed reports claim that Pooja Hegde too was in the race, but in the end it is Anu who grabbed the offer in both hands.

Apart from c, Aishwarya Rajesh has been roped in to play for an important role in the flick, which also has Yogi Babu, Soori, Bharathiraaja and others in the cast.

The movie marks the second union of Sivakarthikeyan's and Pandiraj after Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. It is a family entertainer packed with action which is jointly produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The film has D Imman's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Ruben's editing.