Vignesh Shivan is enjoying his best moments of his life as he got to experience the vibes of annual Cannes Film Festival. Yes, the director and Nayanthara's beau is attending the world's most prestigious film festival in France.

He announced the news on his Instagram account when he shared a picture of him with two-time Oscar Award winning Tamil musician AR Rahman. The young director wrote, "With @arrahman sir always feel happy n blessed to stand next to this Man #VR with #AR sir . #cannesfilmfestival #cannes #cannes2019. [sic]"

Why is he at Cannes? Is he representing Kollywood? Is Nayanthara with him? Answers to such questions are yet to be known as the filmmaker has left to France without much hype.

The director has also shared a video clip in which he is prepping up to walk the red carpet. Vignesh Shivan is seen wearing a black tuxedo. He wrote," All I have seen & experienced in life teaches me to trust the CREATOR for all that I have not seen ... Life is all about dreams ! One of those dreams slightly , lightly touched ... still a long way to Go !! #firstexperience #prestigious #redcarpet #cannesfilmfestival #cannes2019 #instacannes #thedeaddontdie #LoveMyJob #filmfestivals #inspirational #moments #positivevibes #thinkbig #writingmode #finaldraft #SK17. [sic]"

Looking at the hash tags given by him, one gets an impression that the director is at the Cannes Film Festival to launch his next film with Sivakarthikeyan. However, official announcement is awaited.

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will be held between 14 and 25 May.

It may be recalled that Sundar C's ambitious film Sangamithra, starring Jayam Ravi, Shruthi Haasan and Arya, was launched at the French Riveria. Unfortunately, the project was shelved owing to multiple issues.