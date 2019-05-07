After a gap of six years, Sivakarthikeyan is teaming up with Pandiraj again. The duo, which had collaborated for Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga when the actor was finding his feet in the industry, is joining hands for a commercial flick, produced by Sun Pictures.

Like Pandiraj's previous movies, the untitled film, which is presently referred to as SK16, will be family entertainer. The shooting of the upcoming movie will commence once the actor wraps up his next film Hero, directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.

Sivakarthikeyan will be pairing up with Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh with whom he had worked in his home production Kanaa. Yogi Babu and Soori have been signed to tickle the funny bones of the audience.

Check out the complete cast and crew of the Tamil flick:

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Anu Immanuel, Aishwarya Rajesh, Yogi Babu, Soori, Bharathiraaja and others.

Director: Pandiraj

Music director: D Imman

Cinematographer: Nirav Shah

Editor: Ruben

Producer: Kalanidhi Maran

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited Mr Local, which will hit the screens on 17 May. M Rajesh-directorial film has Nayanthara playing the female lead with Yogi Babu, Narayan Lucky, Radika Sarathkumar and host of other actors playing the supporting roles.

The action-comedy film is jointly produced by KE Gnanavel Raja and Udhayanidhi Stalin.