Superstar Mahesh Babu, who preferred to watch the Telugu version of Karthi's Kaithi to Vijay's Bigil, tweeted his review of the Karthi starrer in which he heaped praises up of director Lokesh and team.

There was no big Telugu movie released this week and it was the invasion of dubbed movies, which released during Diwali. Whistle and Khaidi, the dubbed versions of Tamil movies Bigil and Kaithi, ruled the roost at the box office this weekend. The Vijay starrer had more hype and promotion than the Karthi starrer, but Mahesh Babu chose to watch the latter.

Soon after watching Khaidi, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account on November 1 to share his review. The actor wrote, "Khaidi... new age filmmaking...thrilling action sequences and stellar performances in a gripping script... no songs!! A welcome change :) Congratulations to the entire team @Karthi_Offl @itsNarain @sathaDP @SamCSmusic @DreamWarriorpic and @Dir_Lokesh!! ."

The appreciation of Mahesh Babu, who is the most popular Telugu actor, is a big boost for Khaidi and it helped the movie to reach out to all his fans. A fan with the handle @MaheshYamu replied to him, "As per your review I am going to see #Khaidi movie cutiepi and eagerly, excitingly, happily, proudly waiting for your #SarileruNeekevvaru ☺️ ☺️ ."

The team of Khaidi was all thrilled to see Mahesh Babu sharing his review after watching it. Actor Karthi, who had recently met Prince on the sets of Maharshi, thanked the Telugu actor in reply to his post. He wrote, "Thank you, Mahesh! Our team was thrilled to see ur comments. Admire your love for cinema!"

It is known that Mahesh Babu watches all good and content-oriented movies and promotes them for free on his Twitter page. There is no barrier for the actor and it is all his pure love for cinema. His recent review of Asuran is proof of it. This could be a reason why he preferred to watch Khaidi to Whistle.

Here is how fans replied to Mahesh Babu's tweet on Khaidi:

