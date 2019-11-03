Karthi's Kaithi, which released on October 25, is garnering good collections at the box office. It clashed with Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil (Whistle) at the box office. Though Whistle saw a huge number of audiences and collections in the first couple of days, Kaithi was being praised all over for its amazing story and performances by Karthi. Khaidi is directed by Lokesh Kanagarajan.

Mahesh Babu is awestruck

Telugu cinema celebrities are in awe with the film and Superstar Mahesh Babu heaped praise on Kaithi.

Khaidi... new age filmmaking...thrilling action sequences and stellar performances in a gripping script... no songs!! A welcome change :)

Congratulations to the entire team @Karthi_Offl @itsNarain @sathyaDP @SamCSmusic @DreamWarriorpic and @Dir_Lokesh !! ?????? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 1, 2019

Actor Karthi, Director Lokesh, Producers SR Prabhu and KK Radhamohan thanked Superstar Mahesh. KK Radhamohan said that the film is running with Housefull collections across all centres and especially the and family audiences are receiving the film very well.

Loved it, says Niharika

Actress Niharika Konidela also took to her social media account to write about the film.

Loved everything about #kaithi

Killer acting by @Karthi_Offl, thoroughly enjoyed Delhi!?

Such an interesting narrative by the director! @Dir_Lokesh

Loved the background score @SamCSmusic

Kudos to the entire team! @prabhu_sr

Thank you for making me watch this film @sathishoffl — Niharika Konidela (@IamNiharikaK) November 1, 2019

Sampath congratulates Karthi

Director Sampath Nandi also took to his Twitter handle to praises the film and wrote "Just saw Khaidi..it's wonderful... well made n supremely written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Hearty congratulations to my producer Radhamohan Garu, Karthi Garu n entire cast n crew." (sic)