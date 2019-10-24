After delivering two blockbusters in the form of Theri and Mersal, Atlee Kumar has united with Vijay again for Bigil. Like their previous movies, this is not just an action-packed commercial entertainer, but a film centered around the football sports.

Nayanthara, who had earlier worked with Vijay in Sivakasi and Villu, has romanced him in Bigil. Kathir, Yogi Babu, Vivekh, Jackie Shroff, Kathir, Indhuja Ravichandran, Anand Raj, Reba Monica John, Varsha Bollama and others are part of the supporting cast. The film has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Bigil Story:

Thalapathy is appearing in dual roles of a gangster father (Rayappan) and son (Michael aka Bigil). The story is about a champion footballer and the dramatic change in his life following the death of his friend played by Kathir. Years later, he returns to the sports as a coach with a purpose and takes the responsibility of training an indiscipline lot.

The challenges that he faces in his path and what happens when hard work meets dedication will be narrated with lots of action, emotions and drama in Bigil.

Review:

Vijay's Bigil has piqued a lot of buzz with its songs and trailer. AR Rahman's all five songs have stuck the chord with the listeners and has become his biggest chartbuster album in the recent years. Especially, 'Singappenney,' 'Verithanam' and 'Unakaaga' have won the hearts of the music lovers.

The well-composed of the songs combined with impressive trailer has made the viewers pin high hopes on Bigil. Last but not the least, the success of Atlee and Vijay's earlier films have doubled the viewers' expectations.

Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below:

The premiere shows are yet to be commenced.