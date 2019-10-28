Whistle (Bigil) has made a superb collection at the box office in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TS) in the first weekend and beaten the lifetime records of Vijay-Atlee's Theri and Mersal in three days.

The makers of Bigil dubbed and released it in Telugu as Whistle in 700 screens across the Telugu states in a bid to cash in on the popularity of Vijay and Atlee. Having decent advance booking, Whistle opened to fantastic response and collected Rs 4 crore gross at the AP/TS box office on the first day. The film became the biggest opener for Ilayathalapathy in these areas.

The dubbed version of Bigil failed to meet the expectations of the Telugu audience and received mixed talk. But its business was not affected by the word of mouth on Saturday and Sunday. Whistle has collected Rs 10.30 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in the first weekend.

Vijay-Atlee's previous movies Theri (Police) and Mersal (Adirindhi) minted Rs 6.10 crore gross and Rs 9.90 crore gross at the AP/TS box office in their complete theatrical runs, respectively. They were big hits for the combo. But now, Whistle has beaten their lifetime records in just three days.

The distributors have reportedly shelled out Rs 10.50 crore its theatrical rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Whistle has earned them Rs 6.56 crore in three days. the movie has recovered 62.47 percent of their investment in the first weekend and it expected to return the remaining amount on the weekdays.

Here the earnings of Whistle in different areas of the Telugu states. All the numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Area Earnings Nizam 1.92 Ceeded 1.71 Vizag 0.67 G East 0.45 G West 0.29 Krishna 0.44 Guntur 0.81 Nellore 0.27 AP/TS Total 6.56

Bigil has performed well not just in the Telugu states, but also in other parts of India and international markets. The movie has become the hattrick success for Vijay and Atlee. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#Bigil No.1 Indian Movie at the BoxOffice this Diwali Weekend both in India and Worldwide by a big margin. Good Start Everywhere!.