Harish Shankar of Gabbar Singh announced to direct 14 Reels Plus' film before he takes up Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie tentatively known as PSPK28. It has come as bad news for the power star's fans.

Harish Shankar is one of the most successful directors of the Telugu film industry. He has hit movies like Gabbar Singh, Subramanyam For Sale, Duvvada Jagannadham and Gaddalakonda Ganesh for his credit. Six months after the release of his last venture, he announced to direct Pawan Kalyan in his next movie.

But the bosses of 14 Reels Plus surprised everyone by announcing their second collaboration with Harish Shankar. The producers tweeted on May 18, "We are proud and happy to be working with Powerful Director @harish2you garu again after #GaddalakondaGanesh! More details to be announced once the Industry is back to business post lockdown!"

Harish Shankar responded to their tweet and said that he is super thrilled to work with them again. The director tweeted, "Am Super excited with ur Proposal.... cant wait to take it further."

Harish Shankar has given a blockbuster to Pawan Kalyan in the form of Gabbar Singh. After he announced to direct him against, the power star's fans were thrilled about the project thinking that it will be another memorable blockbuster in his career. But they bit upset with the news that the film will be delayed. They wondered what made the director keep aside this movie.

PRO-turned-film producer SKN aka Srinivas, who is a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan, responded to his tweet and said that he can do any number of films, but his next film should be with Pawan Kalyan. He tweeted, "Anna enni cinemalu aina cheyi But ur next should be with our #PSPK And it should create history."

Pawan Kalyan has almost completed his comeback project titled Vakeel Saab and taken up his next project with director Krish, who has already wrapped up its first schedule before lockdown itself. After completing both these films, the power star was supposed to start working on Harish Shankar's film.

But the lockdown caused by the coronavirus scare has created an uncertainty in the film productions and releases. The disturbances caused by this situation will delay the schedules of Pawan Kalyan- Harish Shankar's yet another project. Hence the director is planning to complete another film before the power star gets ready to start shooting his movie.

However, Harish Shankar is also a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan and he can't afford to miss a chance to work with him. Responding to SKN, the director tweeted, "Thammudu..... Power Star movie script work and music work under progress!! Whatever may be a new commitment would be only after #PSPK28 Thumbs upThumbs up Nenu kooda mee lanti Fan ani marchipoku!!"