Director Harish Shankar is teaming up again with power star Pawan Kalyan eight years after Gabbar Singh. He has revealed that the script and music work of their upcoming movie is under progress.

Harish Shankar's last release was Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was produced by 14 Reels Plus and a blockbuster success at the box office. The director is once again collaborating with the same banner for his next movie, which is going to be a crazy project. The producers made an official announcement about the film today.

The owners of 14 Reels Plus took to its Twitter account on May 18 to make the announcement. They tweeted, "We are proud and happy to be working with Powerful Director @harish2you garu again after #GaddalakondaGanesh! More details to be announced once the Industry is back to business post lockdown!"

Harish Shankar replied to them and shared his excitement to work with them. The director tweeted, "Am Super excited with ur Proposal.... cant wait to take it further." Responding to him, SKN aka Srinivas told that he should do his next film with Pawan Kalyan. He tweeted, "Anna enni cinemalu aina cheyi But ur next should be with our #PSPK And it should create history."

In reply, Harish Shankar said that the script and music works of his film with Pawan Kalyan is going on. The director tweeted, "Thammudu..... Power Star movie script work and music work under progress!! What ever may be the new commitment would be only after #PSPK28 Thumbs upThumbs up Nenu kooda mee lanti Fan ani marchipoku!!"

Pawan Kalyan, who was last in Agnyaathavaasi in 2018, has reportedly signed five projects. The power star has almost wrapped up Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab, which is a remake of Pink. After completing it, the Jana Sena Party chief will take director Krish's forthcoming movie tentatively known as PSPK27. Harish Shankar will direct his next film tentatively known as PSPK28.