The official Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda, Valmiki, is releasing on September 30. Expectations are running high on the Varun Tej starrer and Harish Shankar directorial. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Mrinalini Ravi and Atharva Murali, who is making his Telugu debut with this film.

Jigarthanda released in 2014 and the Karthik Subbaraj directorial had Bobby Simha and Siddharth in lead roles. In the remake, Varun is reprising Bobby Simha's role, Atharva will be seen in the role played by Siddharth.

Director Harish Shankar, while talking to the media as part of promotions of the film, said Valmiki is going to be an out and out entertainer and will give the audience feel a roller coaster feel. Harish remade Dabangg in Telugu as well, titled Gabbar Singh.

"I have made many changes to Gabbar Singh instead of making it look exactly like Dabangg. But i haven't made those many changes to Valmiki. Very less number of changes have been made to the nativity. Bobby Simha's character has been modified a little to suit Varun Tej. I am sure the audience are going to like the film," he had said.

Talking about Varun and his performance in the film, Harish said audience and Varun's fans will see the best performance of his career.

Harish Shankar also feels Pooja Hegde's character is going to be a very special one. In fact he says her character is going to be the most important one in the second half of the film. "Talking much about her would be revealing her character. She will be seen sporting that vintage and yesteryear look and will look glamorous. Apart from the remix of Velluvachhi Godaramma, the film has four more songs and all of them have been composed well," he said.

This film will mark the Telugu acting debut of Atharva Murali. He will be seen playing the role of a debut director who is looking for the perfect story to tell. Atharva has done some really good films in Tamil and has the 'boy next door image'.

Harish said, "I thought Atharva would be the best choice for the role I have chosen him to play. He has his own market there and has worked really hard to remember lines in Telugu."