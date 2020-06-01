Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan and other family members were reportedly attacked by a swarm of honey bees at Upasana's grandfather's funeral, but all of them are safe and unharmed.

Upasana's grandfather K Umapathy Rao passed away on May 27. The 92-year-old was battling age-related ailments for a while. His last rites took place at Domakonda in Nizamabad district on Thursday. Along with his family members, Chiranjeevi attended the funeral function. They were coming out of the house for the funeral procession, when a swarm of honeybees attacked them, according to the reports.

The security personnel came to the rescue of Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana Konidela and other family members. They providing cover to the family by trying to scare away the bees with towels. They went back into the house to take cover, while some attendees were stung by the bees.

When the news about the incident surfaced the internet, many fans of the mega family were worried over them being stung by the bees. While the family remained tight lipped about it, SKN aka Srinivas tweeted, "The honey bee incident in Domakonda is a very very minor issue. Both Mega Star @KChiruTweets garu and Megapower Star @AlwaysRamCharan are safe and unharmed."

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan wished late legendary actor NTR and superstar Krishna on their birthdays on May 28 and 31, respectively. But they stayed away from pay tribute to K Umapathy Rao online for some unknown reasons. However, Upasana Kamineni shared a message on her grandfather's service to the country on her Instagram account.

Ram Charan's wife shared, "K. Umapathy Rao of The Erstwhile Samasthan of Domakonda - IAS 15th June 1928 to 27th May 2020. witnessed the struggle of Razakar movement, India's fight for freedom & many more historic events. An Urdu Poet know for his Shayari & the first Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam was a strong believer in the religion of kindness & generosity."

Upasana added, "Our grandfather was a man of great principles, selflessness, generosity & sense of humor. His rich long life, achievements & many acts of kindness will be celebrated & remembered by all. Our humble request is for all of you to show your love with a smile rather than tears. Give us the strength to make his journey peaceful Warm regards, Anushpala, Puansh, Ram Charan & Upasana. Satyjit, Agaja & Dimitri."