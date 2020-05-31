Superstar Mahesh Babu has released the title poster of director Parasuram's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata on May 31 as a birthday treat for the fans of his father, superstar Krishna, who is turning 77 today.

The rumours about Mahesh Babu's next movie to be directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame had been doing rounds in the media, ever since Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the screens in January. The makers of the superstar's film recently put end to all the speculations that it would be launched on his father Krishna's birthday on May 31.

Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter account at the midnight to wish superstar Krishna on his birthday. The Tollywood superstar tweeted a rare and unseen photo featuring him with his father and captioned it with, "All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar."

Later at 9.09 am, Mahesh Babu tweeted the title poster of Sarkari Vaari Paata as a birthday treat for Krishna's fans. Mahesh Babu is confident of its content and said that it will be a hattrick blockbuster in his career. He tweeted the poster and wrote, "Here it is!!! #SarkaruVaariPaata Blockbuster start for another hattrick @ParasuramPetla @GMBents @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @MusicThaman."

The title poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Mahesh Babu sporting an earring and a cool, long hairdo and the tattoo of the 1 rupee coin on his neck, which instantly struck a chord with the audience and piqued everyone's curiosity. Many celebrities are also impressed with the poster and says that it will be another blockbuster from the superstar.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a social drama that set in a courtroom backdrop. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this movie in collaboration with Mahesh's GMB Entertainments and 14 Reels Plus. The film was launched at 9:09 am on May 31 in a simple fashion via an official announcement on social media.

The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had initially planned a grand launch event, but it was reduced to a small sized gathering, due to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, Mahesh Babu reportedly advised the makers against any public ceremony. He asked the producers to go for a digital launch instead of a small gathering. They readily obliged his suggestion and opted for lanching it in a simple way.