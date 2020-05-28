Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film Sarkaari Vaari Paata, which is directed by Parasuram, It is reportedly touted to be another political drama that is about frauds in the banking sector.

Four months passed after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Mahesh Babu has finally announced to work with director Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame in his next movie, which is tentatively titled Sarkaari Vaari Paata. The makers of the film have planned to launch it on May 31, which happens to be superstar Krishna's birthday.

Director Parasuram is currently busy wrapping up the pre-production works of Sarkaari Vaari Paata. Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans are now eagerly waiting to know the details of its story, shooting, cast and crew. Several speculations are being made about this much-awaited Telugu movie, which will go on floors soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Soon after the reports about its title surfaced the internet, some details about the story of Sarkaari Vaari Paata are creating a buzz in the media. According to the reports, the movie will be a political drama made similar on the lines of Mahesh Babu's previous films Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi.

Set against the backdrop of banking, its story will be about the frauds in the banking sector. As per the buzz, Mahesh Babu is set to deliver another beautiful message to society through Sarkaari Vaari Paata. Now, all his fans are all excited to known what kind of role the actor will essay in the movie.

However, Parasuram delivered a blockbuster with Vijay Devarakonda's Geetha Govindam, which has collected over Rs 130 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The director has waited almost two years after its release. He has spent ample time on writing the script for Sarkaari Vaari Paata. Hence, Mahesh Babu's fans are very excited about this film.