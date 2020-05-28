The craze that Mahesh Babu has among fans in south, and across the world, cannot be explained in words. He has always been that prince charming for many of his female fans.

Mahesh is currently working hard at the gym to shed some kilos and get into shape for his next film, which will go on the floors post lockdown. Mahesh has confirmed that he will be working with Vamsi Paidipally again, but the script hasn't been ready yet and so, the director is still working on it.

Mahesh's next flick

Meanwhile, Mahesh has agreed to do a film with Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame and the project will go on floors sometime soon, hopefully. Well, the details about the cast and crew are yet to be unveiled.

Much before the formalities even began, there's a buzz on the title of the film. As per the rumours, Sarkaar Vaari Paata is the title of the film and it sounds really powerful in case it is the truth. But as of now, because there has been no official confirmation from the makers or sources close to the actor, nothing can be believed.

Basking on the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru, which has become a blockbuster, Mahesh's fans have been waiting to know more about his upcoming projects. Also, with Rajamouli announcing his collaboration with Mahesh, all eyes are on this combination now. The Spyder actor has good number of biggies in his kitty and is going to reveal all of them one after the other.

On the other hand, there has been news that Mahesh is going to begin an OTT platform of his own, and that it will be named Sigma. A confirmation is awaited.